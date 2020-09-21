FCA Braces For 'Painful Lessons' From Independent Reviews

Law360, London (September 21, 2020, 6:07 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority should brace for "painful lessons" this fall from two independent reviews on potential regulatory failures, an outgoing senior official warned Monday. Christopher Woolard, interim chief executive of the FCA, also emphasized that there was a gap between public expectation and the regulator's actual capacity to prevent wrongdoing as the watchdog faces the publication in the coming months of two major reviews over its handling of high-profile company collapses. In both cases the regulator is accused of reacting too slowly to warnings of potential disaster. "I have no doubt there will be painful lessons and the FCA will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS