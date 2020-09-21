Chinese HR Services Provider Mulls Bid Valuing Co. At $5.3B

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT) -- China-based human resources services provider 51job Inc. said Monday it would form a special committee to evaluate a takeover bid from Chinese private equity firm DCP Capital Partners LP valuing it at about $5.3 billion. The bid from DCP was announced Thursday and seeks to pick up 51job for $79.05 in cash per common share, a premium of 18.82% to the company's average closing stock price over the 30 days before the offer. 51job emphasized Monday that it could not promise that any deal would be struck and said it does not have any obligation to provide updates beyond what's legally...

