EU Watchdogs Seek Feedback On Green Disclosure Forms

Law360, London (September 21, 2020, 7:25 PM BST) -- Europe's financial regulators on Monday invited public feedback on how sustainability‐related information should be presented in line with its social and environment-friendly regulations for the financial services sector. The European Supervisory Authorities, also known as the ESAs, want to standardize information disclosures by requiring the use of so-called templates. Doing so could help compare financial products within the European Union when it comes to information about Environmental, Social and Governance, or ESG, the watchdogs said. "The use of such mandatory templates will improve comparability of different financial products in different EU member states," the agencies said. The goal is that the...

