WTO Will Examine Developing Country Rules

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization said Monday that it will be reviewing its developing countries rules that are designed to reduce trade barriers for places such as South Africa, which the Trump administration has criticized for being easily exploited by countries like China. The Committee on Trade and Development will hold a meeting Wednesday to evaluate proposed revisions of special and differential treatment provisions for developing countries that are included in more than 100 WTO agreements and decisions. The G90 group of developing countries offered 10 proposals in July 2017 that have been under discussion since. The Chair of the Committee's Special...

