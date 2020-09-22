Vt. Legislators Approve Recreational Cannabis Sales, Tax

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Vermont would legalize recreational cannabis sales to adults and impose excise and sales taxes while offering a tax carveout for medical cannabis sales under legislation passed Tuesday morning by the state Senate. The Vermont State House. Cannabis sales will be regulated by Vermont's newly created Cannabis Control Board. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images) The Senate voted 23 to 6 to pass a conference committee report of S.B. 54, which would legalize recreational cannabis sales and impose a 14% excise tax in addition to the state's 6% sales tax and local sales tax options. The bill will be sent to Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who...

