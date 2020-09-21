Feds Seek Approval For Duke Energy Plan After Coal Ash Spill

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The federal government and officials in North Carolina and Virginia on Monday urged a federal judge to accept a deal they had struck with Duke Energy Carolinas LLC that commits the company to several restoration projects to remedy damage from a 2014 coal ash spill. The federal government and state officials said they carefully reviewed the damage the spill caused, negotiated projects that would help the impacted area and ended up with a fair resolution that the court should approve, according to a motion to enter the consent decree proposed in July 2019. The consent decree obligates Duke Energy to provide...

