Lawmakers See Window To Pass Tax Extenders After Election

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers see a potential opportunity after the election to strike a deal on renewing a batch of expiring tax incentives known as the extenders despite expected clashes over pandemic response legislation and the forthcoming U.S. Supreme Court nominee. House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., and other key players in both parties said there would be an opening after the November elections to move a traditional package of extenders, or extensions of more than 20 temporary tax incentives expiring at the end of 2020. Such a measure would resemble a similar batch of extensions enacted in December in a fiscal...

