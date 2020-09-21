Gibson Dunn Adds Ex-Boies Commercial Litigator In NY

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has added a commercial litigator previously with Boies Schiller Flexner LLP as a partner in its New York office, the firm announced on Monday. Christopher D. Belelieu will focus his practice on complex commercial litigation and arbitration matters, representing both plaintiffs and defendants in federal and state courts, according to Gibson Dunn's announcement. Belelieu, who includes among his clients workplace company WeWork and global financial services firm Perella Weinberg Partners, has worked on disputes involving antitrust, class action, contractual, employment, real estate and securities matters, according to Gibson Dunn. Belelieu told Law360 on Monday he believes working...

