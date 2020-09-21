Judge Must Explain Facebook Friendship In Patient Death Suit

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky appeals court has stopped short of affirming a jury verdict clearing a doctor and hospital in a suit accusing them of causing a patient's death, saying further proceedings are necessary to determine whether the judge's Facebook friendship with the doctor warranted a recusal. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel on Friday declined to uphold the verdict in a suit accusing Dr. Donald Swikert and St. Elizabeth Medical Center Inc. of failing to diagnose patient James Andress' aortic dissection, a serious condition involving the tearing of a major blood vessel near the heart, which caused his death four days later....

