Final IRS Bonus Depreciation Rules Give Partnerships A Break

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Final guidance released Monday by the Internal Revenue Service granted partnerships a reprieve from a rule that would have limited the extent they could make use of the 2017 tax law's bonus depreciation provision. In final regulations under Internal Revenue Code Section 168(k), the IRS said it was revoking the so-called partnership look-through rule for determining whether a partner had a previous interest in property, thereby making it ineligible for the 100% first-year depreciation deduction. Under that rule, proposed in September of last year, a partner would have been treated as having a previous interest in property if the partner belonged to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS