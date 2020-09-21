FTC Wants More Info On Some Deals, Exemptions For Others

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission said Monday it will propose changes to the U.S. merger review process aimed at capturing additional information about certain deals while creating a new exemption for others through a rulemaking supported by the U.S. Department of Justice. The FTC said in a statement that it plans to publish a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would make changes to the rules implementing the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act. The HSR Act requires companies to report certain mergers and acquisitions before they consummate the deals in order to give the FTC and DOJ time to evaluate their potential impact on competition....

