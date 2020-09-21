OCC Says Banks Can Hold Reserves For Stablecoin Issuers

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Monday affirmed that national banks and federal savings associations can hold deposits that serve as a reserve against fiat currency-backed stablecoin cryptocurrencies. In an interpretive letter, the federal regulator cited reports on stablecoins' potential for use in e-commerce and increased consumer interest in that form of digital currency amid the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic as reasons its chief counsel opted to weigh in on the matter now. "Stablecoin issuers may desire to place assets in a reserve account with a national bank to provide assurance that the issuer has...

