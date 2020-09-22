Judge Says Brewer Can't Fix Case Against Anheuser, Molson

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge has denied a Wisconsin brewery's bid to have another go at its antitrust suit accusing Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors of restricting American beer exports to Ontario, Canada, ruling that the brewery was given enough chances to plead its case. In a Monday order, U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson rejected Mountain Crest SRL LLC's request to submit yet another complaint accusing Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors Brewing Co. of conspiring to restrict American beer exports to Ontario, Canada. In April, the court had dismissed the suit with prejudice after the Seventh Circuit partially revived the lawsuit...

