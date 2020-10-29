MVP: Mayer Brown's Keri Borders

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Mayer Brown LLP's Keri Borders clinched a victory for Ghirardelli Chocolate Co. in a proposed nationwide class action alleging that consumers were misled into believing its products were white chocolate when they actually contained none, making her one of Law360's 2020 Product Liability MVPs. Keri Borders Mayer Brown On her biggest accomplishment this year: Borders said that adjusting to the new normal of the coronavirus pandemic and working from home while being able to secure a win for Ghirardelli was her biggest accomplishment this year. That case is an example of a new phenomenon in false advertising lawsuits involving products for which there wasn't any...

