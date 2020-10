MVP: Sullivan & Cromwell's Robert J. Giuffra Jr.

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Robert J. Giuffra Jr. of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP guided VW through a bellwether trial over consumer claims stemming from the 2015 "clean diesel" emissions-cheating scandal, landed two dismissals of a...

To view the full article, register now.