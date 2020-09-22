FCA Takes 'Nuclear Option' To Ban Insurance Dual Pricing

Law360, London (September 22, 2020, 8:06 AM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said Tuesday it will outlaw "price walking" practices used by the majority of the U.K. insurance industry, a move that it said will save customers £3.7 billion over the next 10 years. Under the proposed changes, which are under consultation until January, insurers will have to charge existing home or motor insurance customers the same price they offer to new customers. The FCA plans to ban insurers from using "dual pricing" models to charge long-time customers higher prices than new policyholders. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The regulator said it is concerned over insurers raising prices every...

