No Need To Ramp Up Proprietary Trading Rules, PRA Says

Law360, London (September 22, 2020, 12:22 PM BST) -- England's central bank has decided against ramping up restrictions on proprietary trading in the country's banking sector after finding that financial firms are not using a substantial amount of their resources on the deals. The Prudential Regulation Authority, which is the Bank of England's regulatory arm, said Monday that it has declined to adopt new powers to stop the spread of proprietary trading in banks — dealings the firm makes for its own gain and not on behalf of clients — and has also declined to expand the definition of proprietary trading to give the existing restrictions greater scope. "The PRA already has...

