Banker Denied Inside Trading In FCA Trial Over Deleted Texts

Law360, London (September 22, 2020, 10:13 PM BST) -- A former investment banker accused of destroying evidence as he was arrested for insider trading denied he had confidential information about companies facing takeover bids, telling investigators he deleted Whatsapp messages with a Russian politician wanted for murder to avoid the scandal's "taint." Konstantin Vishnyak is on trial over accusations he deleted the text message application from his iPhone 6s to destroy evidence he believed would be relevant to a Financial Conduct Authority insider dealing investigation. During the second day of his Southwark Court trial, held at London's Prospero House to accommodate COVID-19 social-distancing space concerns, the prosecution presented jurors with...

