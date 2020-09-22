UK Gives Banks 15-Month Brexit Respite Amid Calls For More

Law360, London (September 22, 2020, 5:18 PM BST) -- British financial watchdogs said Tuesday that they have agreed to waive new regulatory rules for banks for 15 months after the Brexit transition period ends in December in order to prevent upheaval to the market, despite lawmakers and the industry calling for two years' worth of relief. The Bank of England and the Prudential Regulation Authority said Tuesday that they intend to use so-called temporary transitional powers until March 2022. The arrangement, which Parliament legislated for as it prepared for a no-deal Brexit, allows the regulators and the Financial Conduct Authority to waive or modify some aspects of its supervision of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS