Ex-GC Says NJ Casino Sent False Info To Gambling Enforcer

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- An Atlantic City casino's former general counsel on Tuesday hit the hotel with state whistleblower and discrimination claims alleging she was fired for objecting to the business's decision to send false information to the state's Division of Gaming Enforcement and ultimately replaced by a less-experienced male attorney. Loretta Pickus, a former senior vice president of Ocean Casino Resort who has more than three decades of experience as in-house general counsel in New Jersey's casino industry, said she was shown the door in January in retaliation for complaining about the submission of false meeting minutes of the casino's audit committee in connection...

