Baker Donelson Legal Lion, 85, Leaves Rich Trial Legacy

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Baker Donelson luminary Leo Bearman Jr., the colorful Memphis trial lawyer who once built the front end of a truck in a courtroom and who helped prosecute assassin James Earl Ray, has died at age 85. Bearman, a shareholder at Baker Donelson Caldwell & Berkowitz PC, began practicing law with his father, Leo Sr., in 1960 at the Leo Bearman Law Firm in Memphis. The firm later merged into another and grew to become Baker Donelson. Bearman's son David is also a shareholder in the firm and practiced law beside his father the past 23 years. R. Mark Glover, managing shareholder...

