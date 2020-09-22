Romney Blesses Vote This Year To Replace Ginsburg

Democrats and others opposed to a quick confirmation had pinned their hopes on Romney. The 2012 Republican presidential nominee had bucked his party in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, standing as the only GOP senator who voted to remove Trump from office in February.
Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah was one of the few Republicans whose support for confirming a Supreme Court nominee this year was in question after breaking with the party and voting to remove President Donald Trump from office in February. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Also on Tuesday, Trump tweeted that he would announce a nominee Saturday to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday, 46 days before Election Day. He also retweeted a news article about conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh urging senators to skip a confirmation hearing and proceed quickly to a floor vote.
Romney's support means that only two of 53 Senate Republicans have opposed a confirmation this year — Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine. A third defection would force Vice President Mike Pence to break the tie, a first for a Supreme Court confirmation. A fourth defection could block the appointment.
Party leaders are pushing for a vote as soon as possible, with the Judiciary Committee chairman predicting a new justice before Election Day.
"We've got the votes to confirm the judge — the justice — on the floor of the Senate before the election, and that's what's coming," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Fox News late Monday.
