ITC Will Review Allergan's Win In Botox Trade Secrets Case

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission will review the bulk of an administrative law judge's finding that Allergan's rivals should be barred from importing a low-cost version of its Botox treatment because they misappropriated trade secrets. The ITC on Monday granted Daewoong Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.'s petition, saying it will decide whether the Korean drugmaker misappropriated trade secrets to make its product Jeuveau. Administrative Law Judge David P. Shaw's final initial determination from July recommended a 10-year import ban for Daewoong and its U.S. licensee Evolus after finding they used strains of the botulinum neurotoxin bacteria belonging to Allergan's Korean partner Medytox....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS