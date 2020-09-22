Debevoise Latest To Jump On Pandemic Bonus Bandwagon

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is the latest to match the pandemic-related associate bonuses set earlier in the month by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, offering its U.S. associates extra cash awards of up to $40,000, the firm confirmed Tuesday. The bonuses, which will be handed to associates during the last week of October, will not impact their usual year-end bonuses, the firm said. The bonuses being offered by Debevoise are on a similar scale to the ones used by Milbank LLP and Davis Polk, which set the base rate for the class of 2019 associates at $7,500, ranging up to $40,000...

