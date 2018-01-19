COVID-19 Scare Drops 3 Jurors From Chicago Spoofing Trial

Lauraann Wood By

Law360, Chicago (September 22, 2020, 12:16 PM EDT) -- Three jurors won't hear closing arguments Tuesday in a criminal spoofing trial against former Deutsche Bank traders after one juror reported experiencing potential COVID-19 symptoms and two others were excused to consult medical professionals.The ill juror called the court Tuesday morning to report he was experiencing symptoms such as body aches, coughing and shortness of breath and plans to get tested for COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Robert Tharp Jr. informed the parties and the remaining jurors, two of whom indicated they want to consult a medical professional after learning of their possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.Prosecutors and the defense teams agreed to proceed with the trial before the 11 remaining jurors. Judge Tharp instructed the ill juror to report further health updates to the court.Testimony inagainst ex-Deutsche Bank traders James Vorley and Cedric Chanu wrapped up Tuesday morning, followed by closings.Vorley and Chanu are accused of committing wire fraud through an unlawful market spoofing scheme.The government is represented by Avi Perry, Brian Young and Leslie Garthwaite of the U.S. Department of Justice 's Criminal Division.Vorley is represented by Roger Burlingame, Matthew Mazur, Lauren Bowman and Christopher Burrichter of Dechert LLP Chanu is represented by Michael McGovern, Helen Gugel, Megan McEntee, Aaron Katz, Katherine McDonald and Laura Hoey of Ropes & Gray LLP The case is U.S. v. Vorley et al., case number 1:18-cr-00035 , in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois --Editing by Gemma Horowitz.

