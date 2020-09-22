Court's 'Unrealistic' Pandemic Calendar Blamed For Atty's Exit

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- An Idaho federal judge with "unrealistic" scheduling demands amid the COVID-19 pandemic forced a plaintiffs lawyer to jump ship in the middle of a pilot's wrongful termination case, the pilot told the court Monday in an unusual bid to disqualify the judge. In a pro se motion, the pilot-plaintiff, Robert Kreb, argued that the judge overseeing his suit against his former employers had shown an "unlevel hand" in favor of the defense, including in a refusal in May to push deadlines and a trial now scheduled for January. While taking issue with a series of unfavorable decisions by U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald E. Bush and defense positions,...

