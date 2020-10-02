Patents A Key Focus As Drug-Pricing Debate Intensifies

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- There has been a flurry of legislative proposals taking aim at the perceived role of patents in driving up drug prices, and while no one idea has yet gained traction, experts expect drug patents to keep attracting bipartisan scrutiny well after the election. Members of Congress on Wednesday took a panel of pharmaceutical executives to task about their prices at a heated hearing that underscored the strong feelings on the issue. Several lawmakers have been particularly focused on the practice of so-called evergreening, where a single drug is covered by more and more patents over time, which can cause long delays in...

