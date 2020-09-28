When ITC Domestic Industry Is 'Being Established'

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 12:23 PM EDT) -- The domestic industry requirement at the U.S. International Trade Commission sparks many a debate among the legal community. Is the requirement an imposing moat or a welcoming yellow brick road to relief? On Aug. 14, H.R 8037, the Advancing America's Interests Act, was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives for the purpose of amending Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 with respect to requirements for domestic industries, and other purposes.[1] This legislation aims to "ensure the International Trade Commission (ITC) is not misused by patent licensing entities" and would update the domestic industry standard.[2] If the road to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS