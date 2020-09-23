Judiciary Asks Top Lawmakers To Spend $524M On Security

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The policymaking body for the nation's federal courts has urged congressional leaders to allocate $524 million for various safety measures meant to protect federal judges, court officers and the public, following several incidents in recent weeks. The Judicial Conference of the United States wants Congress to find the funds to pay for the installation of intrusion detection systems in the homes of federal judges; for hiring 1,000 additional deputy U.S. marshals; and for upgrading exterior security cameras at courthouses nationwide, according to the Sept. 21 letter by James Duff, the conference's secretary. The letter cites the fatal shooting of U.S. District...

