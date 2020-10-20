MVP: Crowell & Moring's Gabriel M. Ramsey

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Crowell & Moring LLP partner Gabriel M. Ramsey guided Microsoft through a massive global effort to disrupt a network of millions of computers infected with malicious software and has helped the tech giant seize control of fraudulent websites used by suspected nation-state hackers to steal personal data, making him one of Law360's 2020 Cybersecurity & Privacy MVPs. Gabriel M. Ramsey Crowell & Moring His Biggest Accomplishments: Relying on a combination of civil enforcement and collaboration with government and private sector partners from around the world, Ramsey has aided clients such as Microsoft, Sophos and DXC Technology Co. in effectively combating malicious cyberattacks designed to infiltrate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS