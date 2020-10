MVP: Eversheds Sutherland's Meriam Nazih Al-Rashid

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Eversheds Sutherland partner Meriam Nazih Al-Rashid recently served as lead counsel in assessing novel issues related to genocide against the Rohingya minority group in Myanmar, saying such pro bono work is...

To view the full article, register now.