Well Owner Wants $5M For Migration Of Underground Gas

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Michigan GeoSearch Inc. wants $5 million from TC Energy Inc. for allegedly ignoring the migration of gas from a TC underground storage facility into a nearby GeoSearch well unequipped to handle the high-pressure contents. In a complaint filed Tuesday in Michigan federal court, GeoSearch said it had been forced to become a free de facto storage facility for TC because the contents of a TC-owned storage unit were leaking into a GeoSearch well. GeoSearch says that TC is putting the environment and public at risk and that not only is the situation dangerous, but TC should pay for forcing GeoSearch to act as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS