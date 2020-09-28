CMS Snags Finance Partner From Vinson & Elkins

Law360, London (September 28, 2020, 4:20 PM BST) -- Law firm CMS has nabbed an expert in complex financial transactions from Vinson & Elkins LLP to join its finance team in London as a partner. Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP said John Dawson, who will join CMS as a partner in the finance group, has experience representing borrowers, lender and investors across all kinds of financing and private debt matters. "John is an excellent finance lawyer with an impressive portfolio of clients across the private equity and venture capital funds space," said Patrick Donegan, partner in the finance group at CMS. "He will be instrumental in enabling us to diversify...

