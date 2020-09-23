DC Circ. Mulls Vape Makers' Challenge To FDA E-Cig Rule

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Two D.C. Circuit judges indicated Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's regulation treating vaping products like tobacco products seems unlawful because the rule, issued by a career employee, was not properly ratified by a Senate appointee, as required by the appointments clause of the U.S. Constitution. Vape makers, led by Moose Jooce, are gunning to nullify the agency's regulation, or so-called deeming rule, issued in May 2016, largely on this procedural argument. The companies argued that U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper in February erroneously dismissed their consolidated cases after finding in part that two Senate-appointed FDA commissioners subsequently...

