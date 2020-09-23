DC Circ. Wary Of Fight Over FERC's Grid Rate Incentives Cut

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit expressed skepticism Wednesday over ITC Holdings Inc.'s push to vacate and remand the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's decision to slash incentives — aimed at boosting transmission-only companies — from ITC units following a 2016 merger. The units — International Transmission Co., Michigan Electric Transmission Co. LLC and ITC Midwest LLC — are challenging FERC's conclusion that incentives they received needed to be cut in half because they had a reduced level of independence after ITC's merger with utility Fortis Inc., which also owns electricity generation facilities. Baker Botts LLP partner Aaron Streett, who's representing ITC, told a three-judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS