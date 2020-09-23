Norton Rose, Weil Steer Howden's Deal For PE-Backed Broker

Law360, London (September 23, 2020, 5:29 PM BST) -- Howden Broking Group said Wednesday it will buy private equity-backed U.K. high street giant A-Plan Insurance, in a deal advised by Norton Rose Fulbright, Linklaters LLP, Travers Smith LLP and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP. The deal will see the creation of one of the U.K.'s largest insurance brokerage companies, managing more than £4 billion ($5 billion) of gross written premium. Neither Hyperion Insurance Group — the London-based parent of Howden — nor A-Plan's current private equity owner HgCapital disclosed the value of the deal. A source connected to the deal estimated its value at more than £600 million. The transaction...

