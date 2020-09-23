New Group Formed To Tackle Multiple Small Pension Pots

Law360, London (September 23, 2020, 5:02 PM BST) -- The Department of Work and Pensions has formed a new group to help look into the problem of fragmented small pension savings with a view to enabling people to be better informed about their financial futures. The possibility of workers' pensions savings becoming split into a number of small pension pots has increased for some groups of people, such as those who move jobs frequently or are lower earners, a departmental statement said on Tuesday. The new group will support the delivery of so-called pension dashboards, which will allow people to see what they have on one digital platform. The portal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS