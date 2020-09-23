FCA Braces To Regulate International Firms After Brexit

Law360, London (September 23, 2020, 11:40 AM BST) -- Britain's finance watchdog said Wednesday it is preparing to regulate which international firms will be allowed to operate in the U.K. permanently after the Brexit transition ends when the clock strikes midnight on Dec. 31. The Financial Conduct Authority is asking for feedback from the sector about how it should approach its decisions about whether to authorize the influx of international firms wishing to operate in the U.K. that it expects to see after Brexit. "Today we are setting out our expectations for the future authorization and supervision of international firms, to ensure appropriate protection for users of financial services," said...

