Trader Says Chat Data Was Already Gone Before Wipe

Law360, London (September 23, 2020, 8:56 PM BST) -- A trader accused of deleting WhatsApp from his mobile phone to hinder an insider trading probe had already lost his chat data from the communication application when he changed his account over fears his phone had been hacked by parties in Russia, he said in a statement shown to jurors Wednesday. Konstantin Vishnyak, a former investment banker at Russia's VTB Bank, had "strong suspicions" that attempts had been made to clone or hack his mobile phone, which caused him to switch his WhatsApp account prior to his arrest over suspected insider trading in September 2018, according to the defense statement. Financial Conduct...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS