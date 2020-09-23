Outside Litigation Spending Expected To Rise 4% In 2021

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The amount large corporations spend on outside counsel for litigation is expected to grow about 4% next year after ticking up to $22.80 billion so far in 2020, according to a report released Wednesday. This year, outside litigation spending is already up from $19.36 billion in 2015, and $23.71 billion is projected for 2021, according to BTI Consulting Group's 11th Litigation Outlook 2021. The survey, which focused solely on litigation, found that top legal decision makers plan to increase their outside counsel spending in 2021. !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}}))}(); "That was, we think, a big finding," said BTI...

