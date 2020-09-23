Atty Deleted Bank's Apology For N-Word, Wells Fargo Says

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo Bank NA has asked a Florida federal judge to reject the "obvious gamesmanship" in a real estate attorney's amended complaint against the bank, arguing that the attorney, who is suing because a former branch manager called him the N-word, left out the manager's apology and offer to open an account. The bank argued Tuesday that in his amended pleading, Benndrick Charles Watson removed references to the former bank employee's attempts to apologize for the racial slur, to convince Watson to forget the situation and to continue the process of opening an account. He also cut a reference to the...

