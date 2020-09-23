Chisholm Oil & Gas Gets OK For $480M Ch. 11 Debt Swap

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma drilling firm Chisholm Oil & Gas Operating LLC received approval Wednesday in Delaware bankruptcy court for a Chapter 11 plan of reorganization that will slash $480 million of secured obligations from its balance sheet. During a virtual confirmation hearing, Chisholm attorney Lauren Tauro of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP said the plan will swap out the secured debt in exchange for new equity in the reorganized company and will provide a $3 million recovery pool for unsecured creditors, leaving Chisholm with just $50 million of secured obligations post-bankruptcy. "We believe the plan provides for a negotiated resolution that maximizes the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS