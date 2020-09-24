Global Firm Fragomen Acquires Immigration Tech Co.

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 10:11 AM EDT) -- International immigration law firm Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy LLP has acquired a immigration technology service to act as the cornerstone of a new Fragomen Technologies Inc. subsidiary, the company announced. The firm said Wednesday that legal technology company SimpleCitizen, which was founded in 2015, will enhance the company's workflow, improve information collection and storage, and decrease the time needed to put a case together. "Fragomen leads the way in the digitization of the immigration journey," Fragomen Chairman Austin T. Fragomen Jr. said in a statement. "We are always seeking new opportunities to integrate advanced user-friendly technology into our system...

