SFO Uses New Tool To Seize Jewelry Linked To Fraudster

Law360, London (September 23, 2020, 6:08 PM BST) -- Britain's fraud agency on Wednesday said it has seized £500,000 ($637,700) worth of jewelry using a new order for the first time that allows it to take over assets linked to criminal cash. The Serious Fraud Office used a so-called "listed asset order" to obtain a forfeiture order on the jewelry and listed assets that were taken from the safe deposit box of Shabana Kausar, the former partner of Nisar Afzal, who was convicted of participating in a mortgage scam. "This case reinforces our determination to use every tool available to us to prevent those who would bribe, cheat and steal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS