Fed. Circ. Won't Revive Presidio's Capacitor Patent Claims

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld a pair of Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions invalidating claims in two Presidio Components Inc. patents covering broadband capacitor technology. The court's 18-page nonprecedential opinion fully affirmed final written decisions that all claims challenged by AVX Corp. were invalid as either obvious or anticipated. Presidio had raised challenges largely relating to claim construction, but found no support from the three-judge panel. The patents cover a capacitor, which the Federal Circuit described as "a device that stores energy in an electric field when connected to an electrical circuit." One of Presidio's arguments, involving U.S. Patent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS