Senate Easily Promotes Magistrate Judge To Va. District Court

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly Thursday to promote a federal magistrate judge in the Eastern District of Virginia, approving a jurist with experience as both a prosecutor and a public defender to keep cases moving in the district, which is dubbed the "rocket docket." The vote was 93-2 for Judge Roderick C. Young to become a district judge after six years as a magistrate judge at the Richmond federal courthouse. He drew broad bipartisan support after Virginia's Democratic senators suggested him to President Donald Trump this year. "Roderick Young will be a fair, even-minded judge who is already well-respected in the...

