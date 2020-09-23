Activists Threaten ESA Suit Over Gunnison Sage Grouse

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups on Wednesday notified U.S government agencies of their intent to sue over alleged failures to protect the endangered Gunnison sage grouse in Colorado, a species they describe as being "on the brink of extinction." The Center for Biological Diversity and Western Watersheds Project told the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, National Parks Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that a seven-year-old agreement aimed at protecting the bird is woefully out of date, ignoring a decade and a half of new information about the bird's needs and violating the Endangered Species Act. The groups asked that the...

