Blockchain Chamber Adds White House Alum Mick Mulvaney

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney will join the board of advisers of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, the blockchain trade association announced on Wednesday. Mulvaney, who co-founded the Congressional Blockchain Caucus during his time in Congress representing South Carolina's 5th Congressional District, will join 14 other members on the Chamber's advisory board, including Paul Atkins, the former commissioner of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and Chris Giancarlo, the former chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, according to the Chamber's website. In a statement Wednesday, the Chamber's founder and president, Perianne Boring, said that "diverse...

