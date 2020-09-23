Indiana Hemp Sellers Take Aim At New Smokable Hemp Ban

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A group of Indiana hemp businesses that sued the state over its ban on smokable hemp told a federal judge Tuesday they want to amend their suit to address the state's newest law on the products. Although Indiana made revisions to the smokable hemp ban during the months when the state took its case to the Seventh Circuit and back, the businesses said that the law is still incompatible with the 2018 federal farm bill that legalized hemp. At issue in the suit is Senate-Enrolled Act 516, an Indiana statute that went into effect in July 2019 and criminalized the production,...

