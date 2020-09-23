Trustee Sees Flaws In Extraction Oil's Ch. 11 Voter Solicitation

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trustee told the Delaware bankruptcy court Wednesday that it should reject Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.'s statement to solicit votes on its Chapter 11 plan, saying the disclosure provides inadequate information for creditors to decide if they should support the plan. In an objection filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi, the Office of the U.S. Trustee contends the disclosure doesn't "provide adequate information" about the Chapter 11 plan to creditors who will be asked to vote on it. Also, it doesn't provide necessary information for non-voting creditors to decide whether to oppose the plan, the trustee said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS